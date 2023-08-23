Child killed, over 20 injured in Ohio bus crash on first day of elementary school

A child was killed and more than 20 others were injured in Ohio after a minivan struck the school bus they were riding in for the first day of elementary school on Tuesday, authorities said.

The school bus with the Northwestern Local Schools district was traveling westbound on state Route 41 in German Township in Clark County at around 8:15 a.m. ET when it was struck by a 2010 Honda Odyssey minivan traveling eastbound, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The school bus careened off the right side of the roadway and overturned, authorities said.

A child was pronounced dead at the scene, the state patrol said. Another child was taken to a children's hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, while 22 others were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, the state highway patrol said.

The school bus did not have seat belts, authorities said. Seat belts are not required on school buses in the state of Ohio. Classes were canceled for Wednesday and the school district said grief counselors would be made available for anyone in need of support following the tragedy.

