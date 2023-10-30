Child reportedly ingests THC-infused candy at Halloween event, Alameda police say

Alameda police on Monday said they were investigating a report of a child ingesting THC-infused candy that they received at a Halloween event over the weekend.
The child became ill and sought medical attention, police said.
"Many THC-infused candies can closely resemble popular name brand sweets," police said in a statement. "This incident highlights a concern regarding the safety of our community during holiday celebrations such as Halloween."
Police are reminding all parents and guardians to inspect their children's candy.
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.