Fires

Children's book to blame for fire inside car, North Carolina officials say

A child's car seat was set ablaze when a “button battery” in a children's book caught fire in the vehicle.

By The Associated Press

The charred remains of a car seat
George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department

North Carolina officials determined the cause of a fire inside a car in Burke County was a children's book.

A child's car seat was set ablaze when a “button battery” in a children's book caught fire after being left in the vehicle on Sunday, according to the George Hildebran Fire & Rescue Department. The family had left the car before the fire started, officials said.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Destiny Williams and her daughter, Misty, had come home from church that day and went inside the house, Williams told WSOC. Then, she began to notice smoke from the car.

A neighbor eventually put the fire out with a garden hose, WSOC reported. After the fire was put out, the fire marshal's office was called to the scene, authorities said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“My initial thought about it is: ‘What if it did happen?’ Because I would be without a daughter and a wife if it did happen (with them in the car),” the girl's father Pressley Williams told WBTV.

One of the several books near the scorched car seat was suspected of having a lithium battery, which are susceptible to catching fire if they overheat, according to the Burke County Fire Marshal's Office.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fires
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us