Chimp who saw sky for the first time now thriving in Fort Pierce chimpanzee sanctuary

The chimp named Vanilla now runs things. That’s how her caretakers at Save the Chimps in Fort Pierce describe her.

But this wasn’t always her life.

“Vanilla was born in a biomedical lab in New York and the subject of medical studies, living in isolation, tremendous hardship,” said Save the Chimps CEO Ana Paula Tavares. “She moved around age 2 to a wildlife refuge outside of LA with all good intentions, but not enough resources, or the capacity to appropriately care for her.”

Vanilla arrived at Save the Chimps a year ago, and after months of rehabilitation, the day finally came a few weeks ago to integrate her with a new family.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was then that she saw the sky for the first time in 28 years. The video showing her amazement quickly went viral.

A caged chimpanzee was “in awe” seeing the sky for the first time in Florida after being caged for 28 years.

Care technician Madie Nicholas captured the special moment.

The story’s been shared all over the world helping to raise awareness about the endangered species.

“I think it sends a great message that we’re giving these chimps an opportunity to live their best life here,” Nicholas said.

Save the Chimps is one of the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuaries. Tavares took NBC6 on a tour of the massive refuge.

“These chimpanzees are robbed of the opportunity to live really as chimpanzees, so this is a wonderful opportunity,” Tavares said.

Vanilla is one of 227 chimpanzees who call this sanctuary home. They’ve been rescued from research labs, the entertainment industry and the pet trade.

“We have chimps here that worked in circuses it’s really sad because in order to try to tame them they would remove their teeth, remove their testicles,” Tavares said.

Caring for them is a major undertaking. Tavares said it costs $10 million a year to run the sanctuary.

“We have a huge challenge, two and a half tons of food every day coming in and being washed, disinfected, distributed — chimpanzees build a nest every day and there’s so many bales of hay coming in,” said Tavares.

But thanks to donors, volunteers and the 80 employees who work at the refuge, the chimps, including Vanilla, get to enjoy their remaining years.

“We have the moral responsibility to care for these wonderful beings and provide them with a safe and protected retirement,” Tavares said.

If you’d like to learn more about Save the Chimps including how to donate and volunteer, visit www.savethechimps.org.