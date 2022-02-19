Chinese New Year Parade Returns in San Francisco

The Lunar New Year celebrations were back in San Francisco Saturday after COVID-19 concerns kept people away last year.

The Chinese New Year Parade was loud, packed, and absolutely joyous.

Thousands of people came from all over the state to see it in person. It got loud in San Francisco’s Chinatown with lots of dancers, lots of lions and big crowds lining the streets.

People were able to once again enjoy the Chinese New Year Parade in person and celebrate the resiliency of the local AAPI community that's been hit so hard by recent violence.

"It's great to see all the different communities in San Francisco come together. I haven't been able to celebrate this holiday with my family for a long time, so this has been really great,” said Claudia Lopez of Sacramento.

It was a pandemic that kept Melissa Guzinski and her family home last year.

"It's a family tradition. We watched it on TV and it wasn't the same," she said.

But this year, the sidewalks were packed.

"Just enjoying the culture, the dances, the customs and I think it's also good for them to see other cultures," said Oakland resident Patricia Sanchez.

You get the feeling families are starting new traditions in the year of the tiger. This includes San Francisco resident Matt O'Keefe and his child.

"We didn't know how she would react because we haven't been able to come out in public with this many people. And she is awestruck in a way you love to see in your kid," he said.