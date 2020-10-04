Multi-County Pursuit Suspect Dead After CHP Officers Open Fire in Chula Vista

A person who led California Highway Patrol officers on a multi-city chase was killed after authorities opened fire, according to CHP Officer Salvador Castro.

The chase began just before midnight Saturday when Santa Ana police attempted a traffic stop. The pursuit ended in Chula Vista on southbound Interstate 805, just north of Orange Avenue.

Video of the scene showed officers stopped on the freeway in what appeared to be a standoff, followed by the sound of multiple gunshots. A police dog was later seen being deployed as part of the investigation.

The suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to an area hospital, where they died.

According to Castro, no officers were injured in the confrontation.