Chris Christie caught on a hot mic saying Nikki Haley was going to get ‘smoked'

"She’s not up to this," Christie said

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was caught on a hot mic Wednesday night, appearing to say that Nikki Haley was going to get "smoked" in the Republican presidential race.

Christie's comments came while he was offstage before his event in Windham, N.H., where he announced that he was dropping his presidential bid. The comments could be clearly heard on the livestream of the event.

He appeared to be talking about how much she had spent on TV ads — more than both DeSantis and himself, adding, "I mean, who’s punching above their weight and who’s getting a return on their investment?"

“She’s going to get smoked — you and I both know it. She’s not up to this," Christie said.

