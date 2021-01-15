Chris Harrison Tells Bachelor Nation Fan to ‘Suck It' While Defending Ashley Iaconetti

Chris Harrison will not stand for any hate that comes Ashley Iaconnetti's way.

On Jan. 15, "The Bachelor" franchise host posted a photo to Instagram of him with Iaconnetti and this year's current lead Matt James on the ABC reality series. Iaconnetti is slated to appear on the Jan. 18 episode of the show to help guide Matt in his quest for love.

Iaconnetti, who competed for Chris Soules' heart on season 15 of "The Bachelor" and later appeared on two seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise" and "The Bachelor Winter Games," is a fan favorite and also hosts the "Almost Famous" podcast alongside Ben Higgins.

Despite her place in Bachelor Nation, however, one fan decided to snark about why she joined this season as a special guest, writing, "Poor thing so desperately needs to stay relevant, her podcast is obviously not enough."

Iaconnetti, who is married to Bachelor Nation's Jared Haibon, clapped back, "yeah I begged the producers to have me on!! They didn't invite me or anything."

Harrison, however, really stepped in to defend his pal.

"hey Nicki suck it!" he wrote. "We specifically asked my friend to be on the show and she was gracious enough to quarantine and join us! Go troll elsewhere por favor."

While Harrison went to bat for the Bachelor Nation alum, he sadly couldn't attend her 2019 wedding to Haibon.

"I think it might be the first Bachelor wedding he hasn't attended," Iaconnetti shared on her podcast. "But he sent us a really nice gift from our Crate &Barrel registry, and he was very thorough and sensitive about what he said when he had to say that he couldn't go. Like, it was a very long explanation and it was very nice. Although it was very disappointing."

Fortunately, it's clear that Harrison still has Iaconnetti's back.

"The Bachelor" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.