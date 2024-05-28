Chula Vista

Chula Vista wants pandemic-era outdoor dining to go; restaurants want another round

The city notified the restaurant owners that Labor Day is the deadline for the patios

NBC Universal, Inc.

They are some of the last holdovers from the pandemic. The streetside patios created to eat and drink outdoors when indoors wasn’t an option. Now, some businesses in Chula Vista find it hard to let them go.

“It's really become not only a part of our business, but a way of life on Third Avenue,” said Gonzalo Quintero, co-owner of the Vogue Tavern. “What better place to be than outside having a beer and some food?”

24/7 Los Angeles news stream: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Quintero said they spent about $15,000 on their patio deck, which sits on top of three parking spots along Third Avenue. He said it’s been part of the restaurant for most of its five years of existence. Seven streetside patios remain along Third.

“We're all about food, folks and fun, and we're all about having a community space,” said Quintero. “And that's all going to go away.”

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The city of Chula Vista notified the business owners their permits will expire at the end of the summer.

“They were originally made temporarily,” Chula Vista mayor John McCann told NBC 7. “It's on public land that they're receiving for free, and they're taking up parking spaces.”

“I'm not frustrated, I'm not mad — I'm disappointed,” said Quintero, who is also president of the Downtown Chula Vista Business Association, with a sigh

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Health & Science 1 hour ago

Bilingual AI brain implant helps stroke survivor communicate in Spanish and English

New Mexico 4 hours ago

Pilot injured after military fighter jet crashes near international airport in New Mexico

A spokeswoman for Chula Vista sent NBC 7 a statement, which reads, in part:

“Today, the parklets are negatively impacting more businesses than they are helping because not all can benefit from the temporary permits. With the parklets on public land, the city must prioritize equitable access.”

The statement goes on to say the final deadline for the patios is Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 2 this year.

Quintero said he wants to have a discussion with city leaders. He said they will lose money and possibly jobs if the patios go.

“All we wanted was a dialog before that happened, but they're just saying the decks are going away," Quintero said. "That's the end of it. Losing that capacity is going to have a greater impact on their bottom line ... sales tax revenue that cleans the streets, sales tax revenue that paves the streets, police, firefighters.”

McCann said he’s willing to listen.

“We want our businesses to be successful,” the mayor said.

Quintero said they started an on-line petition to support the patios. Several owners also made a plea Tuesday night during the public comment session of the Chula Vista City Council meeting.

This article tagged under:

Chula Vista
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us