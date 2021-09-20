City Bus ‘Degloves' Man's Arm in Accident in San Diego: Police

A man leaning up against a city bus in San Diego was “degloved” as the bus began moving near a bus stop Sunday night, police confirmed.

San Diego Police Department Officer John Buttle said the man – who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol – had been sitting at a bus stop along the 4300 block of University Avenue in the Teralta East community at around 10:40 p.m.

An MTS bus stopped at the station, closed its doors and started traveling down University Avenue. Just then, Buttle said the man got off the bench and “leaned against the bus as it was moving.”

The man fell and hit his head against the curb.

“His right arm went under the bus tire, crushing and degloving his right arm,” Buttle added.

The man was taken to a local hospital with several injuries including facial fractures and rib fractures that, according to the police, “punctured a hole in his chest.”

Buttle said the man, who is 50 years old, is expected to survive. His name was not released.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating.