George Floyd

City of Minneapolis Reaches $27M Settlement With George Floyd's Family

George Floyd's family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city of Minneapolis and the four officers accused in his death

The city of Minneapolis has reached a $27 million settlement with George Floyd's family just weeks before the trial is scheduled to begin for the former officer charged with murder in his death.

The City Council unanimously approved the settlement Friday after adding the matter to its agenda for a closed session

Floyd's family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city and the four officers involved in the arrest that led to his death. The lawsuit took issue with neck restraints and police policies and training, among other things. It sought compensatory and special damages in an amount to be determined by a jury.

Benjamin Crump and other attorneys representing Floyd's family members are scheduled to hold a news conference Friday afternoon.

