Arson suspect referenced Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro, Palestine in phone call, warrant says

A man accused of firebombing the Pennsylvania Governor’s Residence referenced Josh Shapiro and Palestine while confessing to the crime, according to a search warrant obtained by NBC10 Philadelphia.

During the early morning hours of Sunday, April 13, Cody Balmer, 38, scaled a fence and broke into the Governor’s Residence on North Front Street in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, investigators said. He then threw two Molotov cocktails, igniting the residence in flames, according to the criminal complaint.

Gov. Shapiro, First Lady Lori Shapiro, their children, guests, and staff members were all inside the home sleeping after celebrating the Jewish holiday of Passover the night before, investigators said. Everyone escaped unharmed after being awakened by responding police officers who were able to get them out safely.

After investigators gathered evidence and looked through surveillance video that showed the attack, Balmer’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children called Pennsylvania State Police and told them Balmer was the person responsible for the fire, claiming he wanted her to tell investigators, officials said. Balmer later turned himself in to state police and admitted to the attack, claiming he hated Gov. Shapiro and would’ve beaten him with a hammer if he saw him while inside the home, according to the criminal complaint.

Balmer was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, terrorism and other related offenses. He appeared before a judge on Monday, April 14. He denied having mental health issues or issues with substance abuse and alcohol abuse when asked by the judge. The judge denied bail and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 23, at 11 a.m.

Possible political motive for arson

Balmer was registered to vote in Pennsylvania but was listed as “no affiliation” for his political party, according to records from the state department. However, a search warrant obtained by NBC10 on Wednesday, April 16, provides a possible political motive for the attack.

The warrant reveals that Balmer called 911 on April 13, at 2:50 a.m., about an hour after the arson fire. During the call, Balmer identified himself and stated that Gov. Shapiro needed to know that he “will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people,” according to the warrant.

Balmer then said Shapiro needed to stop having his friends killed and “our people have been put through too much by that monster,” according to the warrant.

“All he has is a banquet hall to clean up,” Balmer allegedly said. He then said, “You all know where to find me. I’m not hiding, and I will confess to everything that I had done,” according to the warrant.

In December 2023, Shapiro, who is Jewish, condemned a pro-Palestinian protest outside of a Jewish-owned restaurant in Center City, describing the rally as a “blatant act of antisemitism.”

Back in May 2024, Shapiro called on the University of Pennsylvania to disband an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters on campus.

Shapiro has also reportedly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the past.

During an interview with NBC10 in February 2025, Shapiro criticized President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the U.S. have an ownership position in the Gaza Strip, calling the president’s statement an “unserious proposal.”

Following the arson attack on Sunday, Shapiro condemned politically-motivated violence in general.

“This type of violence is not okay,” Shapiro said. “This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society. And I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side or the other. Directed at one particular party or another or one particular person or another. It is not okay! And it has to stop! We have to be better than this!”

Cody Balmer’s background and criminal history

Balmer graduated from Dauphin County Technical School in 2005, according to the school district. He was a longtime resident of Penbrook in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, where he worked at a mechanic shop for eight years.

During Monday's court hearing, the judge asked Balmer where he lived and where he worked. He told the judge he had been living with his parents for the past year but was currently unemployed. He also said he previously worked as a welder.

In 2023, Balmer was charged with simple assault. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Balmer told police he had taken a bottle of pills in an attempt to kill himself. He then started arguing with his wife and his son intervened, police said. Balmer then allegedly struck both his wife and son. He was expected to appear in court in Dauphin County on April 16 in connection to the incident. He was also expected to have a summary trial in May 2025 for driving with a suspended license.

Balmer also pleaded guilty in 2016 to forgery and theft by deception for forging a check from a flower shop in a neighboring town.

Despite those incidents, both Penbrook Police and a neighbor told NBC10 Balmer wasn’t someone the community was concerned about. That changed in the days leading up to Sunday’s arson, however. Balmer’s ex-girlfriend told NBC10 he had stopped taking his medication and his whereabouts were unknown between April 6 and April 10. She said Balmer then showed up at his brother’s home and seemed to be having a mental health crisis.

Balmer’s family said they then contacted Penbrook Police on April 10 and told them they were concerned about his mental health. Penbrook Police confirmed with NBC10 they received a call from Balmer’s family but at the time they did not consider him a threat to himself or others.

Balmer’s ex-girlfriend said the family reached out to other mental health and public safety agencies in Dauphin County but they were told nothing could be done. NBC10 reached out to county officials for comment. We have not yet heard back.