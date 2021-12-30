Rogel Aguilera-Mederos

Colorado Gov. Reduces Trucker's 110-Year Prison Sentence to 10 Years

The crash killed Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, William Bailey, Doyle Harrison and Stanley Politano. Relatives of victims supported at least some prison time at his sentencing hearing

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos,
Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday reduced the prison sentence of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced to 110 years for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver, to a 10-year sentence.

"Mr. Aguilera-Mederos' sentence is reduced to 10 years," the Colorado governor's office said in a statement.

The commutation for Aguilera-Mederos was part of three commutations, 15 pardons and an executive order granting pardons for 1,351 convictions of possession of two ounces or less of marijuana.

Aguilera-Mederos testified that he was hauling lumber when the brakes on his semitrailer failed as he was descending a steep grade of Interstate 70 in the Rocky Mountain foothills on April 25, 2019. His truck plowed into vehicles that had slowed because of another wreck, setting off a chain-reaction wreck and a fireball that consumed vehicles and melted parts of the highway.

He wept as he apologized to the victims’ families at his Dec. 13 sentencing.

"When I look at my charges, we are talking about a murderer, which is not me,” he said. “I have never thought about hurting anybody in my entire life.”

Prosecutors argued he should have used a runaway ramp designed for such situations. Aguilera-Mederos, for his part, said he was struggling to avoid traffic and trying to shift to slow down.

The crash killed 24-year-old Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 67-year-old William Bailey, 61-year-old Doyle Harrison and 69-year-old Stanley Politano. Relatives of victims supported at least some prison time at his sentencing hearing.

