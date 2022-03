A humanitarian relief concert took place in San Francisco Saturday in support of the people of Ukraine.

Organizers of the event "Slava Ukraini!" hope to raise $20,000 for the nearly two million refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The concert began at noon and went on through 4 p.m. and it included piano performers as well as singers and dancers.

The Vietnamese community in San Jose came together for a rally to support the Ukrainian people. Hundreds of protesters showed up in the Little Saigon neighborhood Saturday, and organizers said what's happening in Ukraine resonates with the Vietnamese community.

Funds gathered at the event will go to the World Central Kitchen that is feeding Ukrainian refugees.

