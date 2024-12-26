New York

Connecticut man accused of killing and dismembering dog in New York

He turned himself in and is facing felony charges for aggravated cruelty to animals.

By NBC Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

A Connecticut man has been arrested after allegedly killing and dismembering a dog in New York, according to police.

New Rochelle police said 39-year-old Benjamin Tyler, of New Milford, Connecticut, was taken into custody on Monday after a disturbing animal cruelty investigation.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Authorities said a New York resident reported that Tyler, who was staying with them, took and killed their dog. The person told police that Tyler also dismembered their dog and disposed of the remains in various garbage locations around New Rochelle.

Detectives and local ASPCA officers launched an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Tyler. He turned himself in and is facing felony charges for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Police are reminding anyone who suspects animal abuse or neglect to contact local authorities or animal welfare organizations.

This article tagged under:

New York
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us