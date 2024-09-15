Corgi Con draws large crowd in Pleasanton

The beloved Corgi Con event drew thousands of people and dogs to the East Bay on Saturday.

Corgi Con was back at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. It only comes around twice a year as lots of people were excited to attend.

The corgis and their humans took part in doggy costume contests. While others cheered on pups in corgi races.

The event also featured food vendors and local pet boutiques.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This was Corgi Con's 10th year in the Bay and many attendees said they just can't get enough of the little dogs.

For those who missed this year’s event, Corgi Con will return next summer and fall. People can also hang out with the short-legged pups at ''Stumpy Con'' in April.