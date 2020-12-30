Coronado Closes Beach for 2 Days After Juvenile Shark ‘Nips' Swimmer

A juvenile white shark made contact with a swimmer Wednesday afternoon leading to a two-day closure of the city's public shoreline.

The swimmer "had his fin nipped" by the shark, according to Coronado Lifeguard Captain Sean Carey. The swimmer was not injured, but his fin was left with teeth marks, Carey said.

Lifeguards immediately cleared the beach and halted all water activity. Signs were posted along the sand notifying the public of the closure. The city's beach won't be back open until New Year's Day, Carey said.

“We will be monitoring the waters by boat to keep an eye out for it,” Carey said. “We have informed the [California State University, Long Beach] Shark Lab.”