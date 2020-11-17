Social Distancing With Holiday Spirit. Meet the COVID Igloo

Baby, it's cold outside, but one Durham, North Carolina, business has figured out how to brighten spirits and maintain social distancing with a dining igloo.

Unscripted Hotel reconfigured the rooftop in the age of coronavirus. Small groups can gather inside a festive igloo, NBC affiliate WRAL reports.

“Having this piece, having the igloos, has really kind of helped keep us more afloat,” general manager Matthew Whiteheart told WRAL.

The six igloos on the patio not only isolate guests from others, but also keep people warm while dining outdoors. They can fit up to 10 people safely and have windows for air ventilation.

“We allow 30 minutes in between each igloo transition. We sanitize them. We have electrostatic sprayers. We’re wearing masks. All those types of things we have taken to heart to make sure we’re doing this right,” Whiteheart told WRAL.

Read more at WRAL.

