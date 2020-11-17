coronavirus pandemic

Social Distancing With Holiday Spirit. Meet the COVID Igloo

The six igloos on the patio not only isolate guests from others, but also keep people warm while dining outdoors.

By WRAL

WRAL

Baby, it's cold outside, but one Durham, North Carolina, business has figured out how to brighten spirits and maintain social distancing with a dining igloo.

Unscripted Hotel reconfigured the rooftop in the age of coronavirus. Small groups can gather inside a festive igloo, NBC affiliate WRAL reports.

“Having this piece, having the igloos, has really kind of helped keep us more afloat,” general manager Matthew Whiteheart told WRAL.

Thanksgiving 1 hour ago

Find Your Local To-Go Thanksgiving Feast Now

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Walmart Sees Stockpiling Again as Covid Cases Rise—But This Time It's Localized

Thanksgiving 10 hours ago

Turkey, Cranberry Sauce and COVID-19: Your Thanksgiving Coronavirus Survival Guide

The six igloos on the patio not only isolate guests from others, but also keep people warm while dining outdoors. They can fit up to 10 people safely and have windows for air ventilation.

“We allow 30 minutes in between each igloo transition. We sanitize them. We have electrostatic sprayers. We’re wearing masks. All those types of things we have taken to heart to make sure we’re doing this right,” Whiteheart told WRAL.

Read more at WRAL.

Cricket Wireless teamed up with the Boys & Girls Club to surprise a local family with gifts worth up to $5,000 to help them through the hardships due to the pandemic as part of their “12 Days of Cricket.” NBC4 News reports at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2020.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicHolidaysholidays during covid
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us