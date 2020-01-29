Here’s What to Know About the Coronavirus

As hundreds of cases of the human coronavirus emerge in China, with more than 100 deaths, U.S. airports have implemented health screenings to prevent the spread, which stands at five cases in the states.

The outbreak was first reported in December in Wuhan in the Hubei province of China. As recently as Wednesday, more than 200 U.S. citizens were flown in a U.S. State Department-chartered aircraft from Wuhan to Riverside, California, monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC continued to monitor the outbreak, but asked that citizens of the U.S. not panic, as the risk for spread in the U.S. is low.

Here’s what to know.

What is the coronavirus?

The coronavirus, also known as 2019-nCoV, is a new type virus first discovered in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. It’s a respiratory virus. While human coronaviruses were first discovered in the mid-1960s, the virus making people sick in China is a new type. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, with illness ranging from the common cold to something more severe, like SARS.

Numbers

Cases in China: 5,975 cases reported

Deaths in China: At least 132

Cases in United States: 5

Where is the coronavirus outside of the U.S.?

China

Hong Kong

Macao

Taiwan

Australia

Cambodia

Canada

France

Germany

Japan

Malaysia

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Singapore

Thailand

The Republic of Korea

United States

Vietnam

Where have cases of coronavirus been reported in the U.S.?

California

Washington state

Arizona

Illinois

Coronavirus symptoms

Runny nose

Headache

Cough

Sore throat

Fever

A general feeling of being unwell

It often seems like you have the common cold.

How it’s spread

The air by coughing and sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes before washing your hands

Rarely, fecal contamination

How can you prevent getting the coronavirus?

The CDC recommends:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

What it’s not

It is not Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) or Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). SARS and MERS tend to come with more severe symptoms. SARS starts with a high fever, then headache, discomfort, body aches, mild respiratory symptoms and diarrhea. “After 2 to 7 days, SARS patients may develop a dry cough. Most patients develop pneumonia.”



How did it start and what’s the source?

Public health officials are working to identify the cause. When new human coronaviruses emerge, it’s because it started with animals and mutated to infect humans. Coronaviruses have been known to transfer among animals likes camels, cats and bats. For example, MERS and SARS are human coronaviruses that evolved to infect people. SARS started with civet cats, while MERS, another coronavirus that emerged to infect people, came from camels.