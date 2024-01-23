air travel

Coroner's service says there are fatalities after charter plane crashes in northwest Canada

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton confirmed the military responded when the plane lost contact shortly after taking off near Fort Smith

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

A coroner's service in Canada's Northwest Territories said there are fatalities from Tuesday's plane crash near the community of Fort Smith.

The Northwest Territories Coroner’s Service did not say how many have died or give further details, saying it must first notify next of kin.

There was no word yet how many people were on board the plane, a British Aerospace Jetstream registered to Northwestern Air Lease, according to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

The airline’s website says it has two of the planes in its fleet that can carry up to 19 passengers.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority in Fort Smith, Northwest Territories said it has activated its mass casualty protocol after the morning crash.

The town of Fort Smith is about 1,300 miles (2,100 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia near the border between Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

A representative for the company did not provide an immediate comment but confirmed it was a charter plane.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Iraq 6 hours ago

US strikes Iran-backed militias in Iraq after series of attacks on American forces

Health & Science 6 hours ago

FDA says cancer treatment CAR-T therapy may increase risk of cancer

The safety board is sending investigators to the scene.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton confirmed the military responded when the plane lost contact shortly after taking off near Fort Smith.

The Air Force, Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canadian Rangers were all involved in the search-and-rescue, said David Lavallee, a public affairs officer with Search and Rescue Region Trenton.

Lavallee said a CC-130H Hercules aircraft travelled to the site from Calgary, Alberta and a CC-130J Hercules was sent from Trenton, Ont. A Twin Otter aircraft was sent from Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

“Canadian Rangers located the aircraft near the Slave River, and (search-and-rescue) … parachuted into the site,” said Lavallee.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

air travel
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us