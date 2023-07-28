Costco's biggest store yet could be coming to California's Central Valley

Costco wants to build its biggest store yet in California's Central Valley.
The proposed store in Fresno would be 241,000 square feet – the size of about four football fields and nearly twice the size of an average Costco.
The store would also have 32 gas pumps, a drive-thru car wash and nearly 900 parking spaces.
The retailer submitted an environmental impact report for the store last week.
