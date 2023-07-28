Costco

Costco's biggest store yet could be coming to California's Central Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Costco wants to build its biggest store yet in California's Central Valley.

The proposed store in Fresno would be 241,000 square feet – the size of about four football fields and nearly twice the size of an average Costco.

The store would also have 32 gas pumps, a drive-thru car wash and nearly 900 parking spaces.

The retailer submitted an environmental impact report for the store last week.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

CostcoCalifornia
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us