Costco Closing Photo Department at All Locations

Costco has announced plans to close the photo centers at all of its warehouses.

According to an announcement on the retailer's website, Costco members will no longer be able to stop by their local warehouse for in-person photo services after Sunday, Feb. 14.

In an email to its members Wednesday afternoon, Costco explained that digital advancements in photo technology were behind the decision.

"Since the introduction of camera phones and social media, the need for printing photos has steeply declined, even though the number of pictures taken continues to grow," the message said. "After careful consideration, we have determined the continued decline of prints no longer requires on-site photo printing."

Costco advised members to pick up any remaining photo orders by March 28.

The closures won't affect all of Costco's photo business. A slew of products will remain available on the Costco Photo Center website, including the order and delivery of prints, enlargements, greeting cards, calendars, stationery, photo blankets and other photo-related gifts. However, ink refills, passport photos, photo restoration and YesVideo home movie transfer will be discontinued after Feb. 14.

A number of members have taken to Twitter to mourn the loss of the photo centers, particularly due to their affordability. One user wrote that she's "devastated" because Costco "had the best prices for developing film." Another echoed the same feelings about Costco's passport photos.

Moreover, the photo centers are simply a source of nostalgia.

"The people that work in the photo center at my Costco have been there since I was in high school," tweeted a sentimental Costco member. "I would bring rolls and rolls of film from yearbook for them to develop."

