dogs

Costly kibble: Pittsburgh dog eats $4K stack of cash

Clayton Law said he and his wife Carrie put an envelope with the cash on the kitchen table and were saving it for a home improvement project in their neighborhood of Point Breeze, Pittsburgh

By Cristina Gonzalez, Telemundo Digital

US Currency Bills in Red Dog Food Bowl
Getty Images

A Pittsburgh dog is rolling in it, but not in the way you may be thinking.

According to his owners, Cecil, a 7-year-old goldendoodle, was a bit hungry and ate $4,000 in cash.

Clayton Law said he and his wife Carrie put an envelope with the cash on the kitchen table and were saving it for a home improvement project in their neighborhood of Point Breeze, Pittsburgh.

Carrie shared the funny although crazy story on Instagram and said, "This is Cecil. He has never done anything bad in his life... until he ate $4,000.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The couple was able to recover the cash-turned-expensive appetizer -- but it was easier said than done.

According to the Instagram video, the couple had to wait for Cecil to go to the bathroom in order to extricate the money -- the couple even tried gluing the pieces together.

They ended up recovering all the money except for $500 and Cecil, according to the owners, is doing well. Although he probably won't be getting any more stacks anytime soon.

This article tagged under:

dogs
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us