Canadian Couple Walking on San Diego's Harbor Drive Never Made It Home

A 71-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife who were killed last week crossing Harbor Drive have both been identified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Jerome and Madelyn Zimmer were visiting San Diego from their home in Alberta, Canada, when they were both hit by an SUV on Harbor Drive just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 19.

According to the San Diego Harbor Police, the driver was traveling at a high speed when he struck the Zimmers as they crossed the street in the 5000 block of North Harbor Drive, according to the Port of San Diego Harbor Police.

That stretch of road is a few blocks before Harbor Drive terminates to the west at Rosecrans Street on Point Loma, not far from Pizza Nova.

Police said that the man who was driving the SUV, who is between the age of 35 and 45, was cooperating with the investigation.

Jerry Zimmer, as he was known, was the superintendent of the Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools system, which posted about the Zimmers a few days after the deadly crash.

"Jerry had a long career with Catholic schools in both Saskatchewan and Alberta, serving as the superintendent of Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools from 2004-2009," the school system posted. "Let us pray in thanksgiving for the lives of both Jerry and Madelyn, for the consolation of their children and grandchildren, and for all the family and friends who are grieving."

According to the San Diego medical examiner's office, the Zimmer's were both walking in the No. 1 (left) lane of Harbor Drive when they were hit. They both sustained multiple blunt-force trauma injuries and died at the scene.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.