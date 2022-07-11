Lincoln Center

Couples Derailed by Virus Get Mass ‘Re-Wedding' in NYC

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts hosted “Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding” for 500 couples

AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic got a do-over at no less than a New York City landmark.

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts hosted “Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding” for 500 couples on Sunday evening in the pavilion outside the center.

Lincoln Center’s website calls it ”a special day for newlyweds, those whose weddings were canceled or diminished, and people who want to recommit their love to their partners and the city we love.”

It featured a multicultural ceremony — not legally binding — as well as music, dancing and remarks from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

