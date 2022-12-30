Courtney Love Claims Brad Pitt Got Her Fired From ‘Fight Club'

Courtney Love is talking about fight club—and the confrontation she says cost her a role in the movie.

"The Hole" singer has alleged that the role of Marla Singer—ultimately played by Helena Bonham Carter—in the 1999 hit movie was hers. That is, until she denied Brad Pitt and director Gus Van Sant the rights to make a movie about her late husband, "Nirvana" frontman Kurt Cobain.

"Brad pushed me a bridge too far," Love wrote in a Dec. 30 Instagram post. "Brad & Gus Van Sant called me from lunch and tried to blackmail me over my role, for the rights to a film about Kurt. I lost my s--t on them, and by 7pm I was fired from Fight Club."

Declaring that "every word of this is factual," the "Trapped" actress noted that she didn't think she would ever tell this story. However, during the Dec. 26 episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, she did. And now, she is doubling down.

As for why she is speaking out now, Love noted in her Instagram post that following her firing from "Fight Club", Pitt continued to seek the rights for a film about Kurt, who was married to Love from 1992 until his death in 1994.

"I am not here 22 years later b--ching about losing a part playing someone's side piece in a movie," Love wrote. "The point is Brad kept on stalking me about Kurt."

She said that two decades after the firing, she took another pitch from the Oscar winner, however things didn't go as she hoped.

"It's not just the Zoom I had with Brad in 2020 where I said no to @planbfilms & Brad producing it," Love continued, "It's that I said NO on the Zoom and that was enough, and I was not heard. I was ignored."

She added, "I told the story because I felt Pitt would not stop pursuing Kurt – unless I said it in public."

Despite Love's allegations, a source close to the film tells E! News that the "Fight Club" character was never hers.

"Courtney auditioned for a role in "Fight Club" nearly twenty-five years ago, a role she was never offered at any point," the source says. "You cannot be fired for a job you didn't get."

E! News reached out to Pitt's rep, and did not receive comment. E! News also reached out to Gus' rep, but did not hear back.

