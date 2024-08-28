Cramer's Lightning Round: Builders FirstSource ‘can go higher'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Serve Robotics: "...We're not recommending companies that lose a ton of money because it's just not the right time."

Builders FirstSource: "...This thing can go higher. This is precisely the kind of stock you should be buying at this stage in the cycle. Hold on."

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "I think Vertex is great."

Viking Therapeutics: "...Here's the problem: it costs so much money to build the factories, they're going to have to get a takeover to be able to do that."

