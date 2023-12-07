Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Nothing good to say' about Novavax

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Camtek: "Fabulous company, stock is too expensive. You must wait for a pullback."

Atkore: "When I do anything involving steel, I immediately default to Nucor. You have to do that, it's the best in show."

Novavax: "I just dislike the company entirely, and I've done so for a very, very long time, even when it was much, much higher...I have nothing good to say about it."

Coinbase: "I'm worried about the fact that the stock is too expensive. Let it come in."

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: "The easy money has been made here. You got to find something else."

American Eagle Outfitters: "It's good. It did screw up in the past, though. I say ANF is much better."

