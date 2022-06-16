Capitol Riot

Crowds at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 Surged After Trump Tweet: Rep. Aguilar

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done," Trump tweeted, in part

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Then-President Donald Trump tweeted criticism of Mike Pence, his vice president, after a phone call in which Trump pressured Pence to stop the election of Joe Biden, triggering the crowd at the U.S. Capitol to surge, Rep. Pete Aguilar said Thursday.

"Mike Pence didn't have the courage to do what should have been done," Trump tweeted, in part.

"Our investigation found that immediately after the president's 2:24 p.m. tweet, the crowds both outside the Capitol and inside the Capitol surged," Aguilar said.

He said Pence was then moved to a secure location.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Multiple aides described a heated phone call earlier in the day between Trump and Pence.

Nicholas Luna, former assistant to Trump, said in audio testimony played during the hearing that he heard Trump calling Pence a "wimp" during that call.

In Thursday’s hearing on the Capitol riot, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) called Jan. 6 a “legal scheme in deception.”

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 14 hours ago

Jan. 6 Hearing: Trump, Eastman Knew Plan to Overturn Election Was Illegal

Capitol Riot 2 mins ago

Jan. 6 Takeaways: Pence Under Pressure, and in Danger

This is a live update. Click here for complete coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald Trumppete aguilar
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us