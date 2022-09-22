CRSSD Music Festival Brings the Electronic Music Beat Back to San Diego

Break out those glow sticks: The biannual CRSSD music festival is returning to Waterfront Park with new and familiar beats. Yep, FNGRS CRSSD is back with fresh up-and-coming artists that'll be serving up a techno trance.

Across three different stages, CRSSD has a jam-packed lineup for the Sept. 24-25 event at Waterfront Park down near the Embarcadero, with more than 40 artists and DJs on tap. Huge DJs such as Fatboy Slim, AC Slater, Fred Again.. and Dom Dolla will be hitting the decks with plenty of other artists fusing electronic dance music, house music, pop and techno music all in one.

If you're looking to attend the festival, here’s everything you need to know to be prepared for an electric weekend:

No matter the weather, the rave will continue, with no refunds

For those with dietary restrictions or preferences, there will be vegan and vegetarian options available. You can also bring in your own food with a doctor's note

This festival is big on the clear bag policy, meaning that any bags bigger than a small clutch or a fanny pack need to be completely clear. All bags, whether clear or not, will be searched upon entry

In your clear bag, be sure to bring your ID but you can leave the cash at home: CRSSD is 21 and up and a cashless event

Tickets for Saturday are sold out, but full weekend and Sunday tickets are still available. That single-day pass will run you $105 and up, while you can go both days for $175, with swankier VIP options to upgrade to. For more information on tickets click here

If you’re looking forward to the festival and want to plan out your schedule, view the set times below:

Stay up to date on any changes on the CRSSD website and social media.