Cruise Passenger Dies After Falling Over Balcony Onto Lower Deck, Virgin Voyages Says

A passenger aboard a Virgin Voyages cruise ship died after falling over their balcony shortly after departure, a spokesperson said.

The ship, Valiant Lady, left Miami on Sunday for Roatan, Honduras, when the incident occurred.

"On Sunday, shortly after departure there was a medical emergency involving one of our passengers," the cruise line company said in an emailed statement. "This passenger went over their balcony onto a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away."

Business Insider reports that the passenger, who has not been identified, fell onto another person. The spokesperson for Virgin Voyages said in their statement that the second person was not seriously injured.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com