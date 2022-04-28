A whimsical pop-up has landed in the heart of downtown San Diego that will have you "painting the roses red."

The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience offers visitors the chance to fall down the rabbit hole. The Alice in Wonderland-themed interactive pop-up has humorous elements from its staff, riddles to solve to create cocktails and plenty of social media-worthy spots to take photographs and videos.

Now through June 26, San Diegans can lose themselves in the wonders of this lush, boozy tea party at the Carte Hotel. And -- the experience offers gluten-free and vegan options for an inclusive prix fixe menu.

Curiouser and curiouser about the experience? Take a look at the images below: