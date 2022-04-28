Curiouser and Curiouser About San Diego's Alice in Wonderland Pop-Up? Get a First Look Here

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A whimsical pop-up has landed in the heart of downtown San Diego that will have you "painting the roses red."

The Alice - An Immersive Cocktail Experience offers visitors the chance to fall down the rabbit hole. The Alice in Wonderland-themed interactive pop-up has humorous elements from its staff, riddles to solve to create cocktails and plenty of social media-worthy spots to take photographs and videos.

Now through June 26, San Diegans can lose themselves in the wonders of this lush, boozy tea party at the Carte Hotel. And -- the experience offers gluten-free and vegan options for an inclusive prix fixe menu.

Curiouser and curiouser about the experience? Take a look at the images below:

14 photos
1/14
A look inside The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience, temporarily at the Carte Hotel in downtown San Diego.
2/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A look at San Diego’s The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience.
3/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A mischievous smile from the iconic cheshire cat overlooks this portion of The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience pop-up.
4/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A neon sign reading “Up, Down” sets the tone for a topsy-turvy experience at this cocktail pop-up.
5/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Curiouser and curiouser! Somehow, Alice’s legs are dangling on the roof of the The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience.
6/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Falling down the rabbit hole includes an array of clocks, mirrors and brilliantly neon colors.
7/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Paper mushrooms and balls dangle in front of a background of decorative cards on a wall at The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience.
8/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
These playing cards are gathered, busy painting the roses red.
9/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A lush, green room surrounded by butterfly backdrops sets the tone for a mad tea party.
10/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A variety of teapots and teacups are ready and waiting for guests at the Carte Hotel, as part of The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience.
11/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
Teapots and teacups rest on various tables at The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience in San Diego, as seen on Thursday, April 27, 2022.
12/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A closer look at the cookies available at The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience.
13/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
A dessert tray full of tempting sugar cookies. The Alice offers its guests gluten-free and vegan options for an inclusive experience.
14/14
Karla Rendon-Alvarez
An Alice figurine rests near a stuffed animal duck, a stuffed animal fox and a vial of seeds as part of a riddle participants of The Alice – An Immersive Cocktail Experience could participate in.

This article tagged under:

San Diegodowntownthings to doCocktailsBar

More Photo Galleries

Coachella in Pictures: Weekend 1, Day 1
Coachella in Pictures: Weekend 1, Day 1
Coachella's Epic Art Installations Revealed
Coachella's Epic Art Installations Revealed
Strange Art Is Abloom at Descanso Gardens
Strange Art Is Abloom at Descanso Gardens
Moon Over Disneyland's New ‘Nighttime Spectaculars' Treats
Moon Over Disneyland's New ‘Nighttime Spectaculars' Treats
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us