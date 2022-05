A 600-mile bicycle trek across California began Friday to raise awareness about bone marrow donors and help save the lives of thousands of cancer patients.

The ride from San Francisco to San Diego is to raise awareness an to urge people to sign up for the Bone Marrow Registry.

One participant, Bob Falkenberg, is a 65-year-old leukemia survivor from Colorado. He's been in remission for 13 years thanks to a bone marrow donor.

To sign up for the registry, go to bethematch.org.