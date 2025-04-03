Dad arrested for leaving 10, 6 and 1 year old at a McDonald's alone

A Georgia man was arrested after leaving his three young children unsupervised at a McDonald’s for 1 hour and 42 minutes, according to a police report obtained by TODAY.com.

Chris Louis, 24, dropped off his kids — ages 10, 6 and 1 — at a McDonald’s with an indoor PlayPlace on March 22. Police were called after a fellow patron, who was dining with his family, noticed they were unattended. The witness told police he saw Louis ordering food for the children around 4:30 p.m. and noted that Louis left the restaurant, came back and then left again.

When Louis returned to McDonald’s around 6:18 p.m., officers took him into custody, and he was later charged with deprivation of a minor. Louis told authorities that he had walked to the restaurant with his children from his apartment but didn’t want to make them walk back while he was at a nearby job interview. He also stated that he did not own a car.

According to a new police report filed on April 2, Louis's 10-year-old told an officer that her father frequently left them alone.

According to the police report, the children were picked up by their mother and Louis was transported to Webster Detention Center. Child protective services was notified and an incident report was made.

News of the arrest quickly spread on social media, catching the attention of former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who created a GoFundMe for Louis.

“Story caught me by surprise. A dad just trying to find a way to make some money for his family,” Brown wrote. “I know he shouldn’t just leave his kids, but some people don’t have the means for babysitting, etc.”

Brown added that he has not yet spoken to Louis, but said GoFundMe has assured him that “they will get the funds to Chris and his family.”

Many people on social media are rallying behind Louis, expressing support and sympathy for the challenges many parents face in balancing work obligations with the need for childcare. The arrest has also sparked discussions about the flaws in the justice system.

“This case sheds light on the struggles faced by those trying to improve their lives without a reliable support system,” one person wrote on Facebook. “While leaving young children alone is a safety risk with legal consequences, it also raises important questions about the challenges many parents face when balancing job opportunities and childcare.”

“The Sheriff of Richmond County, Georgia is a disgrace! What a miscarriage of justice! Free that Man...he is innocent!”

“He needs assistance with child care so he can work. You can’t get assistance until you get the job. He can’t take the kids on the interview where is the humanity.”

“Helicopter parenting culture has to end, this is insane. A 10 year old looking after their siblings in a safe space for a short period of time while their parent does something next door was normal like 30 years ago.”

“Man that dad was just tryna get a job but kids safety come first 10 yr old not mature enough for 1 year old but it’s sad.”

“This is what happens in a country where childcare isn’t prioritized, made affordable to all... you have to choose between earning the dough and leaving your kids at MacDo.”

