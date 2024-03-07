State of the Union

Dads Caucus members to wear ‘building block' pins to State of the Union address

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) created the Congressional Dads Caucus in 2023

By Gerardo Pons

The Congressional Dads Caucus members are set to wear building block pins during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Thursday night.

The caucus announced its 33 members will be displaying the toy-like pin as a way to show commitment to working families across the U.S.

"Tonight, Dads Caucus members are wearing a building block pin to show our commitment to policies that build families up, like the expanded Child Tax Credit, affordable child care and paid leave," the caucus said on Twitter.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) created the Congressional Dads Caucus in 2023.

