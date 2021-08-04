coronavirus

Dallas Firefighter Accused of Faking COVID-19 Diagnosis to Vacation at Nearby Resort

The firefighter was charged with felony theft after a scheme that lasted around a month

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Dallas firefighter was arrested after allegedly lying about contracting COVID-19 and spending his time off at a nearby resort, authorities say.

William Jordan Carter, 38, of Rowlett, Texas, secured sick leave on March 24 by telling his bosses that his spouse had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the charges brought against him. He claimed that his daughter had also tested positive a week later, an affidavit filed Thursday said.

After earning more than $12,000 in sick pay, Carter was charged with felony theft of $12,548.86 in public funds.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to President Joe Biden during a speech in Panama City, Fla., on Wednesday.
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusDallas firefighter
Local Education News & Resources Tokyo Olympics California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us