Dallas Firefighter Accused of Faking COVID-19 Diagnosis to Vacation at Nearby Resort

A Dallas firefighter was arrested after allegedly lying about contracting COVID-19 and spending his time off at a nearby resort, authorities say.

William Jordan Carter, 38, of Rowlett, Texas, secured sick leave on March 24 by telling his bosses that his spouse had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the charges brought against him. He claimed that his daughter had also tested positive a week later, an affidavit filed Thursday said.

After earning more than $12,000 in sick pay, Carter was charged with felony theft of $12,548.86 in public funds.

