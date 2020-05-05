coronavirus

Dallas Salon Owner Sentenced to 7 Days Behind Bars for Reopening Too Soon

Shelley Luther was also ordered to pay $500 for each of the seven days the salon was open

Shelley Luther said desperation pushed her into her decision to open Salon A La Mode on Friday despite receiving a cease and desist order from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' office.
NBC5

The Dallas salon owner who defied county and state orders by reopening early has been sentenced to seven days in jail.

Shelley Luther, the owner of Salon a la Mode, was also ordered to pay $500 for each of the seven days the salon was open.

Dallas County Judge Eric Moye ruled against Luther for both criminal and civil contempt.

Moye told Luther she owes local leaders an apology and called her decision to open early selfish.

"I have to disagree with you, sire, when you say that I am selfish because feeding my kids is not selfish. I have hair stylists that are going hungry because they'd rather feed their kids. So sir, if you think the law is more important than kids being fed, then please go ahead with your decision. But I'm not going to shut the salon," said Luther.

If the salon continues to operate, the judge ordered Luther to pay $500 each day through May 8, which is when Texas Governor Greg Abbott said salons and barbershops can reopen.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus
