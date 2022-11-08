Baby Hippo

Dallas Zoo Welcomes Adorable Baby Hippo Born Just Before Halloween

The baby is unnamed for now, as the zoo’s staff usually waits to get to know an animal’s personality before picking a name

By Ahraya Burns

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Dallas Zoo announced the arrival of an adorable baby Hippo born in late October, just a day before Halloween-- what a treat!

Boipelo gave birth to a healthy hippo calf on Sunday, Oct. 30 around 5:30 p.m.

The animal team closely monitored Boipelo for several weeks as her birth window neared. Signs of labor started mid-afternoon that Sunday and the team used cameras in the barn to keep tabs on Boipelo's progress while allowing her to deliver the calf privately. The zoo says her labor progressed quickly and smoothly.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The little one was observed nursing within an hour of birth, and mom and baby spent the rest of that first night lying close together in their pool behind the scenes.

The baby is unnamed for now, as the zoo’s staff usually waits to get to know an animal’s personality before picking a name. Zoologists estimate the baby was 50-60 lbs. at birth.

He/she will debut on habitat in a few weeks.

This article tagged under:

Baby HippoTexasDallasDallas Zoo
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us