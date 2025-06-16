Animals and Wildlife

‘Damn! That is an alligator!' Gator spotted roaming outside Virginia motel

Video shows the alligator walking outside motel rooms in Northern Virginia.

By Andrea Swalec and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An alligator was spotted roaming around outside a motel in Northern Virginia overnight Monday, alarming police bodycam video shows.

Dispatch calls and bodycam video captured the moment Fairfax County officers learned of the gator, estimated to be 6 feet long.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

“Damn! That is an alligator!” an officer said as he apparently laid eyes on the creature. “There is actually an alligator outside the hotel.”

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The gator was spotted in the 5900 block of Richmond Highway (Route 1), just south of the Beltway. Video shows the gator walking outside room doors that opened to the parking lot.

“The alligator is on the move, passing Room 16,” someone can be heard saying on a dispatch call.

“Be advised: They say it’s going to the entrance of the hotel now,” they say.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Museums 16 mins ago

Tourist falls on and destroys crystal Van Gogh chair in viral museum mishap

Fourth of July 1 hour ago

Joey Chestnut returning to Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest after 1-year absence

An officer can be heard warning someone to steer clear.

“Uh, I would bring your dog inside – there’s an alligator,” he said.

“No, I want to see him!” the person replied.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether police seized the alligator or if its owner faces charges.

“We do have the owners of the alligator,” an officer says on a dispatch call. “They advised that is their pet that they are taking to a zoo.”

Virginia law says it’s a misdemeanor for the owner of an exotic reptile “to keep the reptile in any manner that will permit its escape or to knowingly permit the reptile to run at large.” Fairfax County’s website says animals considered exotic are not permitted.

Victoria Rivera contributed reporting.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us