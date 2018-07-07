Protestors Swarm Chicago Expressway in Anti-Violence March

NOTE: NBC Chicago will have live coverage from the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning. Watch live here.

With lanes lined with hundreds of officers and dozens of city vehicles, protesters marched onto the Dan Ryan Expressway calling for an end to violence in the city.

The massive crowd chanted "shut it down right now" as they stepped onto one of the area's busiest roadways.

Multiple northbound lanes were closed down at 79th Street and authorities also warned drivers that the exit ramp at 76th was also blocked.

But despite plans to "shut down the Dan Ryan," Illinois State Police said officers will create a boundary to allow the protesters one lane plus the shoulder.

"The marchers will have access to the grassy area, shoulder and first lane – in cooperation with their police escorts. We all intend to live up to that agreement," ISP said in a statement.

The march continued to the 76th Street overpass before stalling as protesters pressed up against a line of police.

Reports from the scene indicated Rev. Michael Pfleger was negotiating with police at the scene to shut down all northbound lanes of the expressway at that point.

He could be heard telling the crowd "we're making progress."

The march did not come without controversy as police and Pfleger butted heads about the event in the weeks leading up to it.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Friday publicly backed the peace march calling it "important"

"Think about this," Emanuel said at an unrelated news conference. "They're going to raise an awareness that's important if we're also going to make progress ... in making sure that our streets are safe. But I want to also widen everybody's lens."

When asked, Emanuel said Pfleger and the estimated 3,000 participants expected to attend the march should be allowed on the busy expressway.

"They should be allowed, yes, because they're going to be talking about anti-violence," he said.

Pfleger on Tuesday doubled down on his promise to temporarily shut down the expressway, despite a warning from state police that participants on the expressway will face arrest.

"This is not about just a march," Pfleger said at a press conference, pointing to news of 61 children struck by gunfire so far this year. "This is not about just an interruption of traffic. This is about the violence in the city of Chicago."

A little over two weeks ago, at Saint Sabina's Peace March, Pfleger called for at least 1,000 people to join him on July 7 in shutting down the expressway to protest the "senseless violence" in Chicago. By Friday, he said that number was expected to triple.

According to plans posted on chistrong.org, the march will start at 10 a.m. Saturday from 79th Street to 68th. Protesters are asking for five things, according to organizers: "resources for our communities, national common sense gun laws, jobs, excellent schools and economic development."

On Tuesday, Pfleger renewed that call, standing beside Rev. Jesse Jackson, community leaders, other pastors and teens to "make sure the purpose of this march is clear to the people coming and clear to the city of Chicago."

“No threats will stop us, no jail cells will contain us,” Jackson said.

State Police, in a statement released just before Pfleger's press conference, warned pedestrians "not to enter any expressways in Illinois, or they will face arrest and prosecution."

"This call to protest on the Dan Ryan, however well-intentioned, is reckless," ISP Director Leo Schmitz said. "It puts the lives of protestors and people in the community in grave danger."

Police said they strongly discourage the protest at this location and said they met with Pfleger to discuss the dangers of doing it, from causing potential hazards for traffic on the expressway to putting the protesters themselves at risk.

"The ISP supports the First Amendment right to peacefully assemble, so long as it does not put the safety of the public in peril," police said in a statement.

Schmitz told NBC 5 that state police aren't looking to arrest people, but they worry about the march risking public safety. "Tens of thousands of drivers will be affected," he said.

Pfleger and others noted major arteries are often shut down for public events and construction.

"If you can shut down Lake Shore Drive for more than a day to install a bridge, then we can shut down the Dan Ryan for two hours to get the justice that we deserve for these innocent lives being lost left and right," one teen said.

