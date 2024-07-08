New Hampshire

Daring rescue: Teen on jet ski jumps onto out-of-control boat after driver goes overboard

The incident happened on Wednesday in Smith's Cove

By Marc Fortier

In a daring rescue over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, a Massachusetts teen leapt from the jet ski he was riding onto a runaway boat on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire after the driver fell overboard.

The incident happened on Wednesday in Smith's Cove. According to the NBC's "TODAY" show, the boat was zooming around uncontrolled without a driver after he was knocked out of the boat unexpectedly.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

With the boat dangerously continuing to circle the busy lake with its motor running, 17-year-old Brady Procon, who was on the back of a jet ski, was somehow able to hop onto the spiraling watercraft and get it under control.

Thankfully, nobody was injured.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The whole incident was captured on video by a bystander.

Procon, a Ludlow, Massachusetts, resident, downplayed his role in the incident in an interview with "Western Mass News."

“They were calling me a hero, and all that, but I wouldn’t say I’m a hero," he said. "I think anyone would have done that if they had that opportunity to do it.”

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Decision 2024 1 hour ago

Biden tells Hill Democrats he ‘declines' to step aside and says it's time for party drama ‘to end'

Extreme Weather 2 hours ago

Hurricane Beryl slams Texas coast, knocks out power to more than 1 million and grounds flights

Procon is set to join the Navy this fall.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us