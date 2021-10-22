Washington D.C.

DC Assistant Police Chief Says She Was Once Told as a Cadet to ‘Have an Abortion or Be Fired'

“My choice to have a baby was personal, and it should’ve been mine alone and not for an employer ultimatum,” Chanel Dickerson said

NBC Universal, Inc.

The assistant police chief in Washington, D.C., one of 10 Black women who filed a class-action lawsuit last month against the city alleging widespread discrimination, said this week that as a cadet she was told she had to get an abortion to keep her job.

“My choice to have a baby was personal, and it should’ve been mine alone and not for an employer ultimatum,” Chanel Dickerson said Tuesday at a community meeting. “I was told I had to have an abortion or be fired from the MPD cadet program.” She said she was 18 at the time.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

It was unclear what happened afterward, but Dickerson has been with the department since 1988, according to the department's website.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not respond to a request for comment Thursday about Dickerson's claim. It said previously in a statement that it could not comment on pending litigation but "is committed to treating all members fairly and equitably throughout our organization."

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

New Mexico 10 hours ago

Alec Baldwin Shoots Prop Gun, Killing Crew Member on Movie Set, Officials Say

Haiti 6 hours ago

Haiti Gang Boss in Video Threatens to Kill Abducted Missionaries

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

This article tagged under:

Washington D.C.Metropolitan police
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us