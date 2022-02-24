Washington D.C.

DC Officials Considering Reinstalling Fence Around Capitol for State of the Union

The fence is the same barrier that remained around the Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 riot and during the “Justice for J6” rally

U.S. Capitol Police bus
Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Security officials are considering reinstalling a fence around the Capitol building ahead of possible protests that could coincide with President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, the U.S. Capitol Police said Wednesday.

The fence is the same barrier that remained around the Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 riot and during the “Justice for J6” rally.

“The temporary inner-perimeter fence is part of those ongoing discussions and remains an option, however at this time no decision has been made," a Capitol Police spokesperson said, adding that the agency has been working closely with the Secret Service to plan for the State of the Union scheduled for March 1.

Officials are expecting higher than normal traffic volumes in the coming days as commercial truck and vehicle operators plan to protest in the D.C. area, federal officials said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Russia Attacks Ukraine; West Vows Harsh Sanctions

Joe Biden 5 hours ago

Russia-Ukraine: What to Know as Putin Takes Military Action

This article tagged under:

Washington D.C.Capitol PoliceState of the Union
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Winter Olympics Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us