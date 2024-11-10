gun violence

1 dead and several injured at Tuskegee University homecoming weekend shooting

A "non-university individual" was killed and students were injured in the early Sunday morning shooting, according to the university

By Mirna Alsharif and Joe Kottke | NBC News

The campus of Tuskegee University
Mccallk69 / Shutterstock file

One person is dead and "several" were injured after a homecoming weekend shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama early Sunday morning, NBC News reports.

In a statement, the university said "a non-university individual" was killed and several others, including students, were injured in the shooting. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Tuskegee University did not share any details about the shooting, adding that the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

The state agency said special agents were notified about multiple people shot on the university's campus at around 1:40 a.m., and that they're still in the process of gathering information on the shooting.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing," the agency said in a news release.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.  More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

gun violenceColleges & Universities
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us