1 dead and several injured at Tuskegee University homecoming weekend shooting

One person is dead and "several" were injured after a homecoming weekend shooting at Tuskegee University in Alabama early Sunday morning, NBC News reports.

In a statement, the university said "a non-university individual" was killed and several others, including students, were injured in the shooting. The injured victims were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Tuskegee University did not share any details about the shooting, adding that the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.

The state agency said special agents were notified about multiple people shot on the university's campus at around 1:40 a.m., and that they're still in the process of gathering information on the shooting.

"Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing," the agency said in a news release.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

