Solano County

4 Dead, 6 Injured Following Crash, ‘Significant Number' of Alcohol Containers Found at Scene

According to authorities, SUV's occupants included a family of seven, who were on vacation from Mexico and three people were inside the sedan at the time of the crash.

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The crash, involving an SUV and a sedan, occurred just after 8 p.m.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene while six others were transported to nearby hospitals.

According to authorities, the SUV's occupants included a family of seven, who were on vacation from Mexico. Three people were inside the sedan at the time of the crash.

Rio Vista police said they found a "significant number" of alcohol beverage containers at the crash scene. But police did not say which vehicle had those items inside.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Oil Auction to Give Up Blocks of ‘Carbon Sinks' in Congo Basin Forest

Disease outbreaks

Bacteria That Causes Rare Tropical Disease Found in US Soil

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Solano Countyhighway 12Rio Vista
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us