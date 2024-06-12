Travel

US man dies after medical emergency on flight from Fiji to San Francisco

Fiji Airways plane.
Marcio Rodrigo Machado/S3studio/Getty Images

A 41-year-old American man died after suffering a medical emergency during a Fiji Airways flight from Nadi to San Francisco last weekend, according to the airline.

The passenger "encountered a medical condition" roughly 1 hour and 30 minutes before Flight FJ870's arrival at San Francisco International Airport, the airline said.

The cabin crew and a doctor on board tried to save the man, but he did not survive, the airline said.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time," the airline said in a statement. "We commend our cabin crew and the assisting doctor for their swift and professional response to this emergency."

Travel
