Death of UNLV Student Ruled a Homicide, Investigation Launched Into Boxing Match

The death of a Las Vegas college student who died after participating in a fraternity boxing match has been ruled a homicide, the coroner's office said.

Nathan Valencia, 20, a student at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, died on Nov. 23, four days after he took part in Kappa Sigma's "Fight Night" event.

The Clark County Coroner said Valencia's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and was classified as a homicide. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday.

The boxing match was held on Nov. 19 and raised money for Center Ring Boxing, a youth boxing club, Kappa Sigma said in an Instagram post. The fraternity said Valencia's match was the "main event."

The Nevada State Athletic Commission said it is investigating the match and "takes this tragedy seriously."

Valencia's family's attorneys said they "will leave no stone unturned to determine how a 20 year old ended up in a school-sanctioned amateur fight that cost him his life.

