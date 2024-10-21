Texas

Deaths reported after helicopter carrying 4 hits radio tower in fiery Houston crash

Houston's police chief said a child was on board the private helicopter.

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Multiple people have died after a helicopter crashed into a radio tower in Houston on Sunday
Houston Fire Department

Multiple people died as a helicopter struck a radio tower in Houston on Sunday night and sparked a large fire, authorities said.

Police Chief J. Noe Diaz said at a news conference that four people were on board, including a child, and that there were multiple deaths when the private helicopter crashed.

The Houston Fire Department initially reported the crash took place in the city's Second Ward neighborhood, where the helicopter appeared to have struck a radio tower before it sparked the fire about 7:54 p.m. local time.

At the news conference, fire officials said a blaze spread as far as three blocks before it was stopped. Businesses in the area were closed at the time.

Diaz said it did not appear anyone on the ground was hurt. He described the helicopter as a Robinson R44.

The identities of the people on board have not been released.

Officials said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration would investigate.

