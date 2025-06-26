Watch baby deer get apprehended while trying to break into Georgia jail

So, a baby deer tries to break into jail…

What sounds like the start of a bad joke became a reality last week in Georgia.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Body cam video captured a Coweta County deputy capturing a fawn that was attempting to breach the fence of a jail.

“Come here, come here, come here,” the deputy said as the panicked animal paced back and forth before trying to squeeze between the fence rails.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The attempted break-in was thwarted when the deputy apprehended the fawn by picking it up and placing in the back of a police car -- just like two-legged offenders who break the law.

Once detained in the vehicle, the fawn continued to squirm like a deer in headlights.

“Quit it for just a second little guy,” the deputy told the fawn. “Don’t need you to hurt yourself. Chill out for just a second.”

The fawn was released from jail after the deputy drove to the nearby woods and set it free.