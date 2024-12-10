New Jersey

Oh deer! Watch wild intruder smash into New Jersey business, tackle Christmas tree

Police said the suspect is about 4 feet tall, has brown fur and a white tail, and moves faster than Santa's sleigh.

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Move over, Grinch; there is a new villain in town!

A wayward deer was caught on camera breaking into a New Jersey business and destroying its perfectly decorated Christmas tree.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A.M Botte Mechanical in Washington Township released surveillance video on social media showing the deer smashing through the front glass door.

"Over the weekend, a very eager 'reindeer' decided to - literally - break into the holiday spirit by running through our front door and into the office. After giving our Christmas tree a makeover (and maybe checking for holiday deals)," the company said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The Washington Township Police Department shared on their Facebook page that they are investigating this "smash-and-dash" incident.

Police said the suspect is about 4 feet tall, has brown fur and a white tail, and moves faster than Santa's sleigh.

Unfortunately, the deer dashed off without leaving hoof prints, but fortunately, nothing appears to have been stolen from the business.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

NFL 2 mins ago

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is most recent pro athlete to be victim of home burglary

georgia 24 mins ago

Woman killed in crash involving officer responding to threat at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's home

Police added that they would like to unwrap this case before Santa hears all about it. (Don't worry, the deer was unharmed and released later.)

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCaught on Cameracritter corner
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us